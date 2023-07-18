ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Opens Strong Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee strengthened six paise to open at Rs 81.99.
The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.The local currency strengthened six paise to open at Rs 81.99 against the U.S. dollar. It closed at 82.05 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.
