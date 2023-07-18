BQPrimeMarketsIndian Rupee Opens Strong Against The U.S. Dollar
Indian Rupee Opens Strong Against The U.S. Dollar

Rupee strengthened six paise to open at Rs 81.99.

18 Jul 2023, 9:17 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of Indian currency banknotes, rupee arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Close view of Indian currency banknotes, rupee arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.

The local currency strengthened six paise to open at Rs 81.99 against the U.S. dollar.

It closed at 82.05 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

