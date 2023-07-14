Indian Rupee Opens Strong Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S. dollar on Friday, tracking the broader weakness in the greenback following easing inflation in the U.S.

The local currency strengthened 14 paise to open at Rs 81.93 against the U.S. dollar. It closed at 82.07 on Thursday, according to the Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around Rs 81.9500-81.9600 compared, and to trade in Rs 81.8500-82.1500 for the day.