Indian Rupee Opens Strong Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened strong against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as dovish comments from a key Fed official pulled both the greenback and US yields lower.

The local currency strengthened 18 paise to open at Rs 82.40 against the U.S. dollar. It closed at Rs 82.58 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

The rupee could trade in the Rs 82.3000–82.6000 range for the session, Reliance Securities said in a note.

"In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar index weakened on Tuesday morning in Asian trading after U.S. Fed officials signalled the central bank was nearing the end of its tightening cycle", it said.