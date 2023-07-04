Indian Rupee Opens Strong Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S. dollar amid improving foreign inflows into the domestic equities markets.

The local currency appreciated four paise to open at Rs 81.92 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. It closed closed at 81.96 on Monday, according to the Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open marginally stronger at around Rs 81.85-81.87 on Tuesday morning amid improving risk appetite and flows into the domestic equity markets.

The brokerage expects the rupee to trade in Rs 81.7000-82.1500 range on Tuesday.