Indian Rupee Opens Strong Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened strong against the U.S. dollar as crude oil price retreated and the demand for the greenback softened in the global market.

The local currency appreciated 12 paise to open at Rs 82.56 against the U.S dollar on Tuesday.

The local currency closed at Rs 82.68 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

ICICI Direct Research had expected the rupee to open strong amid softness in the dollar and retreat in crude oil prices. "Further growing probability of no hike in June could hurt the dollar", ICICI Direct Research said in a note.

"The dollar/rupee pair is expected to face a hurdle near Rs 82.70 and move back towards Rs 82.20. Only a close below Rs 82.20 would weaken the pair towards Rs 82.00," the note said.