Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against U.S. Dollar
Indian rupee opened flat at 82.13 against the greenback on Wednesday. It closed at 82.12 on Tuesday.
Reliance Securities Ltd. had predicted that the rupee could open stronger against the dollar, from an intraday perspective, despite a decline in other Asian currencies.
However, the rupee may remain range bound between Rs 81.9500 to Rs 82.2500 as investors will look to cues from Fed Chair Powell’s testimony, the brokerage said.
