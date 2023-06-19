ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee opened at 81.95 against the U.S. dollar on Monday. It closed at 81.94 on Friday.
Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local currency started the day at 81.95 against the U.S. dollar on Monday. It closed at 81.94 on Friday.
The support for dollar/rupee pair is at Rs 81.78-81.45, while the resistance is at Rs 82.22-82.55, according to Rahul Kalantri, vice president- commodities of Mehta Equities Ltd..
"Looking at the technical set-up, RSI is fetching below 50 levels and the pair is showing weakness on the technical charts," the brokerage said. "The pair is showing weakness and if it slips below Rs 81.78 levels, it could extend its fall in the upcoming sessions; Rs 82.22 acts as a resistance for the pair," it added.
