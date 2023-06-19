Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar

The support for dollar/rupee pair is at Rs 81.78-81.45, while the resistance is at Rs 82.22-82.55, according to Rahul Kalantri, vice president- commodities of Mehta Equities Ltd..

"Looking at the technical set-up, RSI is fetching below 50 levels and the pair is showing weakness on the technical charts," the brokerage said. "The pair is showing weakness and if it slips below Rs 81.78 levels, it could extend its fall in the upcoming sessions; Rs 82.22 acts as a resistance for the pair," it added.