Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency opened at 82.72 against the greenback on Wednesday.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local currency opened at 82.72 against the greenback. It had closed at the same level on Tuesday.As of 11:15 a.m., rupee had strengthened by 5 paise to trade at 82.67 against the U.S. dollar.
Reliance Securities said in a note that expects the RBI to step in to curb volatility if the currency breaches 82.85 levels on Wednesday.
The brokerage had expected the rupee to open weaker, between 82.7300 and 82.7500.
Most of the Asian peers also tumbled against the dollar early on Wednesday morning and will keep gains limited for the local unit, the brokerage said.
