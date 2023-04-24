ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S Dollar
The local currency opened flat at 82.10 against the greenback on Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Monday as markets looked for fresh cues this week ahead of the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings next week.The local currency opened flat at 82.10 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg.It closed at the same levels on Friday.
The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Monday as markets looked for fresh cues this week ahead of the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings next week.
The local currency opened flat at 82.10 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg.
It closed at the same levels on Friday.
Reliance Securities Ltd. pointed out that the dollar has started off slightly subdued and could aid sentiments. But most of the Asian peers have started weaker and could cap gains, it added.
"Supports for the USDINR spot pair are at 81.9000 and 81.8000, resistances are at 82.1500 and 82.2500," the brokerage said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT