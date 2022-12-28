Indian Rupee Opens Flat Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar.

The local currency opened at 82.86, unchanged from Tuesday's close, according to Bloomberg data.

"The pair (dollar-rupee) is facing steep resistance at higher levels and if it sustains above 82.85 levels it could show further strength towards 83.00-83.30; support is placed at 82.55-82.40 levels," said Rahul Kalantri, vice president of commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd.

"We suggest closely watching the levels of 82.55-83.10 for taking fresh positions in the pair; either side breakout of the range could give further directions."