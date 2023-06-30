Indian Rupee Opens Firm Against The U.S Dollar

The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S. dollar, tracking the positive sentiments in the equity market.

The local currency appreciated four paise to open at Rs 82.02 against the greenback on Friday. It closed at 82.06 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg.

The rupee is likely to trade in Rs 81.8500–82.1200 range for the rest of the day, according to Reliance Securities Ltd. "Investors will also await fiscal deficit and infrastructure output data after market hours," it said.

"In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat to marginally stronger against a basket of major currencies on Friday morning in Asian trading ahead of PCE price index data," the brokerage said.