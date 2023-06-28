Indian Rupee Opens Firm Against The U.S Dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as sentiments in domestic market improved following the release of India's current account deficit.

The local currency strengthened three paise to open at Rs 82 against the U.S dollar on Wednesday. It closed at Rs 82.03 on Tuesday according to Bloomberg.

"The rupee is likely to appreciate today amid optimistic domestic market sentiments. Further, India’s CAD narrowed in the last quarter owing to moderation in trade gap and increase in services exports", ICICI Direct Research said in a pre-market note.

"Meanwhile, investors will closely watch Fed Chair Powell speech for further cues on rate trajectory. US$INR is likely to trade in downward trend towards the level of Rs 81.95," the note said.