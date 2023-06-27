Indian Rupee Opens Firm Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S. dollar amid weakness in the greenback.

The local currency strengthened seven paise to open at Rs 81.97 against the U.S dollar on Tuesday. It closed at 82.04 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

The rupee could trade in Rs 81.8500-82.1200 range for the day, according to Reliance Securities.

"In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat to marginally weaker against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday morning in Asian trading as investors await fresh triggers," the brokerage said in its pre-market note.