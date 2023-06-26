Indian Rupee Opens Firm Against The U.S Dollar

The Indian rupee opened firm against the dollar, tracking a weak greenback.

The local currency appreciated 4 paise to open at Rs 81.99 against the greenback. It closed at Rs 82.03 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities had predicted the Indian Rupee could open flat to marginally stronger, tracking a weak start in the U.S. dollar this early Monday morning.

"The Rupee could open around at Rs 81.9800 to Rs 82.0000 compared with Rs 82.0350 in the previous session and the range for the session remains between Rs 81.8500 to Rs 82.1000", Reliance Securities said in June 26 note.