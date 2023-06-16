ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Opens Firm Against The U.S Dollar
Rupee appreciated 21 paise to open at Rs 81.97.
The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S. dollar The local currency appreciated 21 paise to open at Rs 81.97 against the U.S. dollar on Friday. It closed at 82.18 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.
