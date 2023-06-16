BQPrimeMarketsIndian Rupee Opens Firm Against The U.S Dollar
Indian Rupee Opens Firm Against The U.S Dollar

Rupee appreciated 21 paise to open at Rs 81.97.

16 Jun 2023, 9:22 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of Indian bank notes, rupee arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime)</p></div>
Close view of Indian bank notes, rupee arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ BQ Prime)

The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S. dollar

The local currency appreciated 21 paise to open at Rs 81.97 against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

It closed at 82.18 on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.

