Indian Rupee Opens Firm Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened strong against the U.S. dollar as globally risk appetite improved lowering the demand for safe haven currencies like the greenback.

The local currency strengthened 10 paise to open at Rs 82.28 against the U.S dollar on Wednesday. It closed at Rs 82.38 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.

"The rupee is likely to appreciate for the day amid a weak U.S. dollar and optimistic global market sentiments. Further, U.S. inflation data strengthened bets that the Federal Reserve may keep interest rates unchanged in its meeting due later in the day," ICICI Direct Research said in a note.

"Dollar/rupee pair is expected to face a hurdle near Rs 82.45 levels and move downward towards the level of Rs 82.30," the note said.