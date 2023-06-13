Indian Rupee Opens Firm Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday amid a softer greenback and a decline in crude oil prices.

The local currency appreciated two paise to open at Rs 82.41 against the U.S dollar on Tuesday. It closed at Rs 82.43 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

"The rupee is likely to appreciate for the day amid a soft dollar and decline in crude oil prices. Further, U.S. inflation is likely to ease to 4.1% in May and stay below 5% for a second consecutive month, giving space to the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged", ICICI Direct Research said in a note.

"Dollar/rupee pair is expected to trade in a downward trend towards the level of Rs 82.34," the note said.