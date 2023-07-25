BQPrimeMarketsIndian Rupee Opens Firm Against The U.S. Dollar
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Rupee Opens Firm Against The U.S. Dollar

Rupee appreciated eight paise to open at Rs 81.75 against the U.S dollar.

25 Jul 2023, 9:21 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Close view of Indian banknotes, rupees arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Close view of Indian banknotes, rupees arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S. Dollar on Tuesday amid continued FPI inflows into domestic equities and stronger Asian peers.

The local currency appreciated eight paise to open at Rs 81.75 against the U.S dollar on Tuesday.

It closed at Rs 81.83 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around Rs 81.7600–81.7800 against the U.S. Dollar. The trading range for the day, according to the brokerage, is between Rs 81.6200 and Rs 82.1500.

"The market is likely to experience volatility due to strong data lined up ahead, including the Fed policy on Wednesday evening and GDP data on Thursday evening, which may lead to data-specific rallies with gaps on the next day", Jateen Trivedi, vice president-research at LKP Securities, said.

ALSO READ

Emkay Global's Top Investment Bets

Opinion
Emkay Global's Top Investment Bets
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT