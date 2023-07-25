Indian Rupee Opens Firm Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S. Dollar on Tuesday amid continued FPI inflows into domestic equities and stronger Asian peers.

The local currency appreciated eight paise to open at Rs 81.75 against the U.S dollar on Tuesday.

It closed at Rs 81.83 on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around Rs 81.7600–81.7800 against the U.S. Dollar. The trading range for the day, according to the brokerage, is between Rs 81.6200 and Rs 82.1500.

"The market is likely to experience volatility due to strong data lined up ahead, including the Fed policy on Wednesday evening and GDP data on Thursday evening, which may lead to data-specific rallies with gaps on the next day", Jateen Trivedi, vice president-research at LKP Securities, said.