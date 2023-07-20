Indian Rupee Opens Firm Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as global risk appetite improved after the Chinese central bank took measures to support the yuan.

The local currency strengthened seven paise to open at Rs 82.02 against the greenback on Thursday. It closed at Rs 82.09 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open higher at around Rs 82.00-82.02 against the dollar Thursday, tracking a rally in the yuan.

"The rupee could trade in the Rs 81.8500–82.1500 range for the session," the brokerage said.