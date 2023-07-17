ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Closes Firm Against The U.S. Dollar
The Indian rupee closed firm against the U.S. dollar on Monday.The local currency strengthened 12 paise to close at Rs 82.05 after opening at Rs 82.14 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.It closed at 82.17 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data
