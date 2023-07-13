Indian Rupee Opens Firm Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened strong against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as softer inflation in the world's largest economy pulled the dollar and Treasury yields lower.

The local currency strengthened 28 paise to open at Rs 81.97 against the greenback on Thursday. It closed at Rs 82.25 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around Rs 81.9700–81.9800, compared with Rs 82.2475 in the previous session. The brokerage sees the rupee trading in the Rs 81.7500–82.2500 range on Thursday.