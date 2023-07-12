Indian Rupee Opens Firm Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened strong against the greenback on Wednesday as both the dollar and Treasury yields eased further ahead of U.S. inflation data.

The local currency strengthened eight paise to open at Rs 82.29 against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. It closed at 82.37 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.

The rupee is likely to trade in the Rs 82.2500–82.4800 range for this session, according to Reliance Securities.

"Ahead of the important inflation numbers scheduled to be released from both the domestic and U.S., markets could remain range bound," Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.