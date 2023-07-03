Indian Rupee Opens Firm Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S. dollar tracking a subdued greenback in the global market.

The local currency appreciated three paise to open at Rs 82.01 against the U.S dollar on Monday. It closed at 82.04 on Friday, according to the Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to open around at Rs 82.0300 to Rs 82.0500 compared with Rs 82.0375 in the previous session. The trading range for the day is Rs 81.9500-82.1500, it said.

"In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat against a basket of major currencies on Monday morning in Asian trading," the brokerage said in a pre-market note.