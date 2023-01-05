ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Gains Against U.S. Dollar
Rupee opened at 82.75, appreciating 5 paise against the U.S. dollar.
The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.The local currency opened at 82.75 against the U.S. dollar, appreciating 5 paise against Wednesday's close of 82.80.The rupee strengthened as much as 0.08%, or 7 paise, to 82.73 apiece, according to Bloomberg data."The U.S. dollar slipped by 0.4% yesterday after the FOMC meeting minutes failed to provide any new information about the size of its expected rate hike in t...
