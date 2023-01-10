Indian Rupee Gains Against The U.S. Dollar For Second Day

The Indian rupee appreciated for the second day in a row against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.

The local currency opened at 82.29 against the greenback, strengthening seven paise against Friday's close of 82.36.

In early trade, the Indian currency gained as much as 19 paise to 82.16.

"The U.S. dollar declined 0.71% yesterday amid a fall in US treasury yields and rise in risk appetite in global markets. Market sentiments improved after China reopened its borders while US treasury yields drifted lower as investors expect the Fed to slow the pace of rate hike. Apart from this, the market believes the Fed will not raise rates beyond 5% as inflation and the economy cools," ICICIDirect said in a daily currency note.