Indian Rupee Gains Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee gained against the U.S. dollar on Monday.

The local currency appreciated 7 paise to 82.80 at the open against the greenback. It closed at 82.87 on Thursday.

In early trade, the rupee gained as much as 0.19%, or 15 paise, to 82.71.

"The U.S. dollar ended modestly higher on Friday on risk aversion in global markets and an uptick in U.S. treasury yields. Market sentiments were hurt as investors worried about the risk of recession with the prospect that borrowing cost still have a long way to climb. Also, risk appetite soured on disappointing economic data from the country," ICICI Direct said in a note.