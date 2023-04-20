ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Flat Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee opened flat at 82.24 against the greenback.
ADVERTISEMENT
Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Thursday ahead of the release of the minutes of Reserve Bank of India's last policy meeting.The local currency opened flat at 82.24 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. The rupee closed at 82.23 on Wednesday.
Indian rupee opened flat against the U.S. dollar on Thursday ahead of the release of the minutes of Reserve Bank of India's last policy meeting.
The local currency opened flat at 82.24 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. The rupee closed at 82.23 on Wednesday.
The currency, according to Reliance Securities Ltd., could remain range bound but the bias could be weaker amid risk aversion in global markets and a recovery in the greenback.
"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 82.1000 and 82.0000, resistances are at 82.3500 and 82.5000," the brokerage said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT