Indian Rupee Depreciates Against U.S. Dollar After Opening Strong

Track the latest rupee updates here.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@rupixen?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">rupixen.com</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/cash-rupee?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: rupixen.com/ Unsplash)
The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar after opening strong on Friday.

The local currency opened at 82.52 against the greenback, appreciating 3 paise against Thursday's close of 82.55.

The rupee gained as much as 0.12% or 10 paise to 82.45, before paring all gains and depreciating by 13 paise to 82.68.

As of 12:20 p.m., the rupee depreciated 0.11% to trade at 82.64.

