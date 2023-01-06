ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Depreciates Against U.S. Dollar After Opening Strong
The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar after opening strong on Friday.The local currency opened at 82.52 against the greenback, appreciating 3 paise against Thursday's close of 82.55.The rupee gained as much as 0.12% or 10 paise to 82.45, before paring all gains and depreciating by 13 paise to 82.68.As of 12:20 p.m., the rupee depreciated 0.11% to trade at 82.64.
