ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Depreciates Against U.S. Dollar
The rupee depreciated to 82.76 after opening at 82.70, compared with Monday's close of 82.74.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Indian rupee depreciated after opening strong against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.The local currency opened at 82.70 against the U.S. dollar, appreciating 4 paise against Monday's close of 82.74. It had strengthened as much as 0.1%, or 8 paise, to 82.66 apiece, according to Bloomberg data. However, by 10:30 a.m., the rupee depreciated 0.03% to trade at 82.76.
The Indian rupee depreciated after opening strong against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.
The local currency opened at 82.70 against the U.S. dollar, appreciating 4 paise against Monday's close of 82.74. It had strengthened as much as 0.1%, or 8 paise, to 82.66 apiece, according to Bloomberg data.
However, by 10:30 a.m., the rupee depreciated 0.03% to trade at 82.76.
ADVERTISEMENT