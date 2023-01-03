Indian Rupee Depreciates Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee depreciated after opening strong against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.

The local currency opened at 82.70 against the U.S. dollar, appreciating 4 paise against Monday's close of 82.74. It had strengthened as much as 0.1%, or 8 paise, to 82.66 apiece, according to Bloomberg data.

However, by 10:30 a.m., the rupee depreciated 0.03% to trade at 82.76.