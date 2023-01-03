ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Rupee Depreciates Against U.S. Dollar

The rupee depreciated to 82.76 after opening at 82.70, compared with Monday's close of 82.74.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian currency. (Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Indian currency. (Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)
ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian rupee depreciated after opening strong against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.

The local currency opened at 82.70 against the U.S. dollar, appreciating 4 paise against Monday's close of 82.74. It had strengthened as much as 0.1%, or 8 paise, to 82.66 apiece, according to Bloomberg data.

However, by 10:30 a.m., the rupee depreciated 0.03% to trade at 82.76.

ADVERTISEMENT