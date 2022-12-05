Indian Rupee Depreciates Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar.

The Indian rupee depreciated after opening firm against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local currency opened 9 paise stronger at 81.23 compared with Friday's close of 81.32.

However, the rupee erased all its opening gains and depreciated 47 paise against the U.S. dollar to close at 81.79.

Compared to the rupee, the Chinese renminbi was up 1.39% to the dollar, followed by the South Korean won, which was up by 0.60%, while the Japanese yen was down 0.89% to the dollar, according to Bloomberg data