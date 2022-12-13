Indian Rupee Depreciates Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, for the second day in a row.

The local currency depreciated 10 paise to 82.64 at the open, against the greenback. It closed at 82.53 on Friday.

In early trade, the rupee declined 0.17% to 82.68.

"That 82.48 remained intact suggests that yet another go at 82.76 could be tried," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "The 82.48-82.76 is a sideways range for the day, and we would look for a break beyond the same for directional trades."

The rupee hit a record low of 83.29 on Oct. 20.

"The US dollar rallied yesterday due to a surge in U.S. Treasury yields. Meanwhile, a sharp upside was capped as investors remained cautious ahead of CPI data, which is likely to show that inflation has started moderating and US Federal Reserve policy meeting where the central bank is expected to slow the pace of rate hike," ICICI Securities said in a note.