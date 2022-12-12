Indian Rupee Depreciates Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar on Monday, snapping a three-day winning streak.

The local currency depreciated 25 paise to 82.52 at the open, against the greenback. It closed at 82.27 on Friday.

Intraday, the rupee fell as much as 0.57% to 82.74.

The rupee hit a record low of 83.29 on Oct. 20.