Indian Rupee Depreciates Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee opened at 82.52, depreciating 25 paise against the greenback.
The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar on Monday, snapping a three-day winning streak.The local currency depreciated 25 paise to 82.52 at the open, against the greenback. It closed at 82.27 on Friday.Intraday, the rupee fell as much as 0.57% to 82.74.The rupee hit a record low of 83.29 on Oct. 20.
