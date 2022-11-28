Indian Rupee Reverses Losses, Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee ended with gains against the U.S. dollar on Monday, after opening weaker.

The local currency opened 9 paisas weaker at 81.77. It closed at 81.68 on Friday.

Intraday, the rupee had depreciated to 81.83 but closed with 0.02% gains at 81.66.

The rupee had hit a record low of 83.29 on Oct. 20.