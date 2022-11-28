ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Rupee Reverses Losses, Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Monday, after opening weaker.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Wealth. (Photo: Mariyam Usmani/ BQ Prime)</p></div>
Wealth. (Photo: Mariyam Usmani/ BQ Prime)
ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian rupee ended with gains against the U.S. dollar on Monday, after opening weaker.

The local currency opened 9 paisas weaker at 81.77. It closed at 81.68 on Friday.

Intraday, the rupee had depreciated to 81.83 but closed with 0.02% gains at 81.66.

The rupee had hit a record low of 83.29 on Oct. 20.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

ABOUT THE AUTHOR(S)

Rishabh Bhatnagar
Rishabh covers markets and business news for BQ Prime. Among his responsibilities is to be the first responder to breaking news. H... more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT