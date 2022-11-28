ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Reverses Losses, Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Monday, after opening weaker.
The Indian rupee ended with gains against the U.S. dollar on Monday, after opening weaker.The local currency opened 9 paisas weaker at 81.77. It closed at 81.68 on Friday.Intraday, the rupee had depreciated to 81.83 but closed with 0.02% gains at 81.66.The rupee had hit a record low of 83.29 on Oct. 20.
