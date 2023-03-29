ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Depreciates Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee depreciated 5 paise to open at 82.24 against the dollar on Wednesday.
The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday on the back of higher oil prices, weak non-deliverable forwards, a steady greenback, and elevated U.S. treasury yields.The local currency depreciated 5 paise to open at 82.24 against the greenback. It closed at 82.19 on Tuesday.As of 9:44 a.m., rupee was trading at 82.26 against the greenback.
Weakness in emerging market currencies and month-end dollar demand from corporates and oil importers will weigh on sentiment, according to Reliance Securities.
"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 82.15 and 82.08, while the resistances are at 82.32 and 82.46," Reliance Securities said.
