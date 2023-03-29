Indian Rupee Depreciates Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee weakened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday on the back of higher oil prices, weak non-deliverable forwards, a steady greenback, and elevated U.S. treasury yields.

The local currency depreciated 5 paise to open at 82.24 against the greenback. It closed at 82.19 on Tuesday.

As of 9:44 a.m., rupee was trading at 82.26 against the greenback.