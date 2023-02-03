Indian Rupee Depreciates Against The U.S. Dollar

"The Indian Rupee could start weaker this Friday morning and could be on the way for a second straight weekly loss tracking NDF markets and a recovery in the dollar," according to Reliancesmartmomney.com. The key trigger for the markets, it said, will be the RBI MPC meeting in February. But further gains in the greenback and weaker equity markets could weigh on sentiments.

Rahul Kalantri, vice president of commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd. said, "We observed that the pair is trading above its trend-line support level of 81.50."

The pair crossed 81.85 levels on a daily closing basis and is showing strength, Kalantri added. "We expect it could test its resistance level of 82.55-82.70 levels; support is placed at 82.10-81.85 levels."