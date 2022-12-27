ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Depreciates Against The U.S. Dollar

Rupee depreciated three paise to open at 82.68 on Tuesday.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian rupee notes. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.

The local currency opened at 82.68 on Tuesday, depreciating three paise from Monday's close of 82.65, according to Bloomberg data.

"[dollar-rupee] Having slipped towards the lower extremity of our consolidation band of 82.84-82.59, bounce back could be in order," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "However, we are inclined to sell into such [dollar-rupee] rallies as long as the pair is below 82.75, while a breach of 82.84/88 may encourage us to look for 83.25."

