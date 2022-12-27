Indian Rupee Depreciates Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday.

The local currency opened at 82.68 on Tuesday, depreciating three paise from Monday's close of 82.65, according to Bloomberg data.

"[dollar-rupee] Having slipped towards the lower extremity of our consolidation band of 82.84-82.59, bounce back could be in order," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "However, we are inclined to sell into such [dollar-rupee] rallies as long as the pair is below 82.75, while a breach of 82.84/88 may encourage us to look for 83.25."