Indian Rupee Depreciates Against The U.S. Dollar
Track the latest rupee updates here.
The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar on Friday.The local currency weakened 3 paise to 82.79 at the open. It closed at 82.76 on Tuesday.Intraday, the rupee fell as much as 0.14% or 11 paise to 82.87.At 11:30 a.m., the rupee traded with 0.12% losses at 82.86.
