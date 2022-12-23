ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Depreciates Against The U.S. Dollar

Rs 500 currency notes. (Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)
The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

The local currency weakened 3 paise to 82.79 at the open. It closed at 82.76 on Tuesday.

Intraday, the rupee fell as much as 0.14% or 11 paise to 82.87.

At 11:30 a.m., the rupee traded with 0.12% losses at 82.86.

