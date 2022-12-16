Indian Rupee Depreciates Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee fell against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

The local currency fell 9 paise to 82.84 at the open against the greenback. It closed at 82.75 on Thursday.

In early trade, the rupee fell as much as 0.12%, or 10 paise, to 82.85.

As of 9:15 a.m., it traded at 82.78, about 3 paise lower.

"The U.S. dollar rallied yesterday on risk aversion in global markets. Market sentiments were hurt as investors worried about the risk of recession with the Fed likely to raise interest rates well into next year and a batch of fresh disappointing economic data," ICICI Direct said in a note.