Indian Rupee Depreciates Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee depreciated against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

The local currency fell 17 paise to 82.62 at the open, against the greenback. It closed at 82.44 on Wednesday.

During the day, the rupee fell 0.27% to 82.66 only to pare most of its losses to trade at 82.48 as of 12:30 p.m.

"The U.S. dollar slipped yesterday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rate by 50 bps as expected. Further, officials see the unemployment rate rising and economic growth being tepid in 2023. However, a sharp fall was cushioned as investors were left disappointed after the Fed signalled they see rates rising to around 5.1% by the end of next year," said ICICI Direct in a note.