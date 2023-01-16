ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Depreciates After Opening Firm Against U.S. Dollar
Rupee fell 10 paise during early trade to 81.36 versus Friday's close of 81.34.
The Indian rupee depreciated after opening firm against the U.S. dollar on Monday, stalling gains for the sixth straight session.
The local currency appreciated 0.1% to 81.26 against the greenback, strengthening 8 paise, against Friday's close of 81.34.
However, by early trade, the rupee fell 10 paise to 81.36 against the greenback.
The rupee had strengthened throughout last week, gaining 137 paise from the previous Friday's close of 82.72.
