Indian Rupee Depreciates After Opening Firm Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee depreciated after opening firm against the U.S. dollar on Monday, stalling gains for the sixth straight session.

The local currency appreciated 0.1% to 81.26 against the greenback, strengthening 8 paise, against Friday's close of 81.34.

However, by early trade, the rupee fell 10 paise to 81.36 against the greenback.

The rupee had strengthened throughout last week, gaining 137 paise from the previous Friday's close of 82.72.