ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Rupee Depreciates After Opening Firm Against U.S. Dollar

Rupee fell 10 paise during early trade to 81.36 versus Friday's close of 81.34.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p> An employee counts rupee currency notes inside a private money exchange office in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)&nbsp;</p></div>
An employee counts rupee currency notes inside a private money exchange office in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters) 
ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian rupee depreciated after opening firm against the U.S. dollar on Monday, stalling gains for the sixth straight session.

The local currency appreciated 0.1% to 81.26 against the greenback, strengthening 8 paise, against Friday's close of 81.34.

However, by early trade, the rupee fell 10 paise to 81.36 against the greenback.

The rupee had strengthened throughout last week, gaining 137 paise from the previous Friday's close of 82.72.

ADVERTISEMENT