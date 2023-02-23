ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Rupee Appreciates Against U.S. Dollar
Rupee appreciated 9 paise to open at 82.77 against the greenback.
The Indian rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, led by a decline in overnight oil prices and a recovery in its Asian peers.The local currency appreciated by 9 paise to open at 82.77 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg data. It closed at 82.86 on Wednesday.
"Supports for the USD-INR spot pair are at 82.70 and 82.60, resistances are at 82.90 and 83.00," Reliance Securities said in a pre-market note.
The brokerage, however, flagged concern about the U.S. Fed continuing with further rate hikes to cool inflation, which could cap gains.
