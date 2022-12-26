Indian Rupee Appreciates Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar, tracking the weakness in the greenback and a rise in global risk appetite.

The rupee strengthened nine paise to open at 82.78 on Monday, compared with 82.87 at Friday's close, according to Bloomberg.

"The U.S. dollar slipped on Friday amid a rise in risk appetite in global markets," said ICICI Securities Ltd in a research note. "Market sentiment improved after data showed inflation is moderating in the U.S., reinforcing expectations of smaller rate hikes from the Fed."

However, a surge in crude oil prices may prevent sharp gains in the domestic currency, the brokerage said.