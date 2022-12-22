Indian Rupee Appreciates Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

The local currency strengthened 3 paise to 82.79 at the open. It closed at 82.82 on Tuesday.

During early trade, the rupee gained as much as 0.17% or 14 paise to 82.67.

At 10:15 a.m., the rupee traded with 0.08% gains at 82.75.