Indian Rupee Appreciates Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee appreciated for the third day in a row against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

The local currency gained 11 paise to open at 82.31. Thereafter, it gained 0.42%, reaching 82.09 during intraday.

At 1:45 p.m., the rupee traded 0.33% higher at 82.15.

The rupee hit a record low of 83.29 on Oct. 20.