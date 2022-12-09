Indian Rupee Appreciates Against The U.S. Dollar
Track the latest rupee updates here.
The Indian rupee appreciated for the third day in a row against the U.S. dollar on Friday.The local currency gained 11 paise to open at 82.31. Thereafter, it gained 0.42%, reaching 82.09 during intraday.At 1:45 p.m., the rupee traded 0.33% higher at 82.15. The rupee hit a record low of 83.29 on Oct. 20.
The Indian rupee appreciated for the third day in a row against the U.S. dollar on Friday.
The local currency gained 11 paise to open at 82.31. Thereafter, it gained 0.42%, reaching 82.09 during intraday.
At 1:45 p.m., the rupee traded 0.33% higher at 82.15.
The rupee hit a record low of 83.29 on Oct. 20.
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime
ABOUT THE AUTHOR(S)
Get Regular Updates