Indian Rupee Appreciates Against The U.S. Dollar

Track the latest rupee updates here.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Various denominations of Indian rupee arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)&nbsp;</p></div>
Various denominations of Indian rupee arranged for photograph. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime) 

The Indian rupee appreciated for the third day in a row against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

The local currency gained 11 paise to open at 82.31. Thereafter, it gained 0.42%, reaching 82.09 during intraday.

At 1:45 p.m., the rupee traded 0.33% higher at 82.15.

The rupee hit a record low of 83.29 on Oct. 20.

Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

ABOUT THE AUTHOR(S)

Rishabh Bhatnagar
Rishabh covers markets and business news for BQ Prime. Among his responsibilities is to be the first responder to breaking news. H... more
Get Regular Updates