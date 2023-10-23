Indian Refiners Processed Nearly 4% More Crude In September

Indian refineries processed 3.8% higher crude oil from a year ago at 20.3 million metric tonne in September, according to preliminary data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

Of this, state-run undertakings and joint venture refiners processed 13.8 MMT of crude, while private refiners processed 6.5 MMT, the data showed.

The total crude oil processed during April-September 2023 was 2.8% higher than that of the same period last year.