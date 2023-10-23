Indian Refiners Processed Nearly 4% More Crude In September
India's total crude processed per day stood at 4.96 MMT in September, 0.3 MMT higher than the provisional target set at 4.66 MMT.
Indian refineries processed 3.8% higher crude oil from a year ago at 20.3 million metric tonne in September, according to preliminary data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.
Of this, state-run undertakings and joint venture refiners processed 13.8 MMT of crude, while private refiners processed 6.5 MMT, the data showed.
The total crude oil processed during April-September 2023 was 2.8% higher than that of the same period last year.
Crude Processed By Refiners
Hindustan Petroleum Corp. processed a 2.9 million metric tonne of crude, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp. processed 0.8 million metric tonne of crude.
Indigenous Crude Oil Production
India's indigenous crude oil production declined 4% year-on-year to 2.2 million metric tonne in September.
Out of which, ONGC produced 1.5 MMT and Oil India Ltd. produced 0.3 MMT.
Import Bill
Petroleum products output rose 5.5% year-on-year to 21.5 MMT in September. Of this, 21.2 MMT originated from refinery production, with the balance 0.3 MMT coming from the fractionator.
Over April-September, petroleum product production grew 3.8%, compared to the corresponding period in the prior year.
Regarding the breakdown of petroleum products in September, high-speed diesel constituted 41.6%, motor spirit accounted for 16.6%, naphtha represented 6.4%, aviation turbine fuel held 6%, pet coke comprised 5.4%, and liquefied petroleum gas constituted 4.1%.
The remaining share was distributed among bitumen, fuel oil/low sulphur heavy stock, light diesel oil, lubricants, and other products.
Crude Import Bill
Crude oil imports increased 6.1% to 17.8 MMT, compared to 16.8 MMT a year ago. The import bill, however, stood 10% lower at approximately $10.6 billion in September 2023.
Net import bill for oil and gas stood at $10.0 billion during the month, compared to $10.8 billion in September 2022. Out of this, crude oil imports constitutes $10.6 billion and LNG imports are $1.2 billion.
Exports were $3.9 billion during September 2023, the data showed.
Import and Export of Petroleum Products
Petroleum, oil, and lubricant products' imports increased 26.2% year-on-year in September 2023, while it rose 10.2% year-on-year in the April to September period. The increase in POL product imports during April-September 2023 was mainly on the back of an increase in imports of bitumen, pet coke, fuel oil and motor spirit.
Export of petroleum and oil products increased 0.9% in September 2023, but declined 2% in the April-September period, compared to the same time last year. The decline was primarily attributed to decreased exports of high-speed diesel and naphtha, the report said.