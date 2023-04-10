Indian Pharma Market Sustains Double-Digit Growth In March

The Indian pharmaceutical market reported double-digit growth for the second straight month in March, albeit on a low base, due to robust performance in top three therapies.

Industry sales rose 13% in comparison to the same month last year, when there was a 2% year-on-year decline. In February, there was a growth of 20.3%, according to data from the All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors.

Overall, the pharma market grew at 9.3% in fiscal 2023 against a growth of 14.6% and 2.1% in the previous two fiscals, respectively, according to India Ratings and Research Pvt.

"The Indian pharmaceuticals market delivered yet another healthy performance in March 2023," said Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings.

It was on account of a lower base in March last year and robust performance in the top three therapies—anti-infectives, respiratory and pain management—which contribute around 30% of the total Indian pharma market sales, he said.

Other therapies reported single-digit growth and overall, the top 10 therapies constituted 87% of the pharma market's revenue, according to Munde.

"We expect a 10–11% year-on-year growth over the next couple of years," Munde said.

India Ratings highlighted that the market started showing recovery in growth since June 2022, after negative performance in April and May that year. The average growth between June 2022 and March 2023 was at a healthy rate of 12.6% year-on-year, despite single-digit growth in October and January.