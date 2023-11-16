Indian Pharma Market Grows 17% In October On Recovery In Acute Therapies
Acute therapies during the month grew 18% year-on-year supported by 9% volume growth.
The Indian pharmaceutical sector reported 17% year-on-year growth in October, driven by 14% unit growth supported by a recovery in key acute therapies, according to Antique Stock Broking, which obtained data from IQVIA IMS.
Key Highlights
Volume rose 3.8% versus a degrowth of 1.4% last year.
Prices increased 4.6% year-on-year, compared with 5% last year.
New product launches registered a growth of 3%, against a rise of 2.4% over the previous year.
Sales Highlights (YoY)
Key therapies, such as anti-infectives, recorded robust growth of 23%.
Gastrointestinal and respiratory growth of around 17%, each
Chronic therapies continued their sustained growth momentum, registering a healthy 14% growth, largely driven by its largest therapies, cardiac and anti-diabetic, growing at 13% and 10%, respectively.
MAT Performance
The moving annual total, or 12-month rolling sales of overall pharma products, rose 11.4% in October. That compares with 6% in October 2022 and 17.6% in October 2021.
Company Performance
Higher-Than-Market Growth
Aristo Pharma Ltd. reported the highest growth in October at 28%, followed by IPCA Labs Ltd., which grew by 24%.
Macleods Pharma Ltd. and Mankind Pharma Ltd. grew 22% and 18%, respectively.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., JB Pharma Ltd., and Sanofi India Ltd. grew 17%, 19%, and 18%, respectively.
Lower-Than-Market Growth
Pfizer Ltd. and Glaxosmithkline Ltd. underperformed the Indian pharma market with growth of 6% and 8%, respectively.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. reported a growth of 13%.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Zydus Cadila Ltd. reported growth of 14% and 13%, respectively.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Lupin Ltd. saw growth of 16% and 11%, respectively.
Cipla Ltd. saw a growth of 10%, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Abbot India Ltd. grew in line with IPM at 17% each.