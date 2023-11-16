BQPrimeMarketsIndian Pharma Market Grows 17% In October On Recovery In Acute Therapies
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Pharma Market Grows 17% In October On Recovery In Acute Therapies

Acute therapies during the month grew 18% year-on-year supported by 9% volume growth.

16 Nov 2023, 12:39 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

The Indian pharmaceutical sector reported 17% year-on-year growth in October, driven by 14% unit growth supported by a recovery in key acute therapies, according to Antique Stock Broking, which obtained data from IQVIA IMS.

Acute therapies during the month grew 18% year-on-year supported by 9% volume growth.

Key Highlights

  • Volume rose 3.8% versus a degrowth of 1.4% last year.

  • Prices increased 4.6% year-on-year, compared with 5% last year.

  • New product launches registered a growth of 3%, against a rise of 2.4% over the previous year.

Sales Highlights (YoY)

  • Key therapies, such as anti-infectives, recorded robust growth of 23%.

  • Gastrointestinal and respiratory growth of around 17%, each

  • Chronic therapies continued their sustained growth momentum, registering a healthy 14% growth, largely driven by its largest therapies, cardiac and anti-diabetic, growing at 13% and 10%, respectively.

MAT Performance

The moving annual total, or 12-month rolling sales of overall pharma products, rose 11.4% in October. That compares with 6% in October 2022 and 17.6% in October 2021.

Company Performance 

Higher-Than-Market Growth

  • Aristo Pharma Ltd. reported the highest growth in October at 28%, followed by IPCA Labs Ltd., which grew by 24%.

  • Macleods Pharma Ltd. and Mankind Pharma Ltd. grew 22% and 18%, respectively.

  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., JB Pharma Ltd., and Sanofi India Ltd. grew 17%, 19%, and 18%, respectively.

Lower-Than-Market Growth

  • Pfizer Ltd. and Glaxosmithkline Ltd. underperformed the Indian pharma market with growth of 6% and 8%, respectively.

  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. reported a growth of 13%.

  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Zydus Cadila Ltd. reported growth of 14% and 13%, respectively.

  • Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Lupin Ltd. saw growth of 16% and 11%, respectively.

  • Cipla Ltd. saw a growth of 10%, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Abbot India Ltd. grew in line with IPM at 17% each.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT