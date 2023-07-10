Indian Oil Shares Gain On Rights Issue, Joint Venture Plan

Shares of Indian Oil Corp. gained over 2% in early trade on Monday on its plan to raise Rs 22,000 crore through a rights issue.

The board of directors of the company have approved the proposal, subject to requisite approvals. The details of the rights issue, such as issue price and record date terms of payment, will be announced shortly after.

The board also gave its go-ahead to a joint venture with Sun Mobility Pte. for battery-swapping business in India. The entity will be a 50:50 private collaboration between both the companies.

The board has approved investing $78.31 million in wholly owned subsidiary IOCL Singapore to acquire preference shares and warrants of SMS.