Indian Oil Shares Gain On Rights Issue, Joint Venture Plan
Shares of Indian Oil Corp. gained over 2% in early trade on Monday on its plan to raise Rs 22,000 crore through a rights issue.
The board of directors of the company have approved the proposal, subject to requisite approvals. The details of the rights issue, such as issue price and record date terms of payment, will be announced shortly after.
The board also gave its go-ahead to a joint venture with Sun Mobility Pte. for battery-swapping business in India. The entity will be a 50:50 private collaboration between both the companies.
The board has approved investing $78.31 million in wholly owned subsidiary IOCL Singapore to acquire preference shares and warrants of SMS.
Shares of Indian Oil rose 2.27% intra-day before paring gains to trade 0.60% lower at Rs 98.60 as of 10.20 am, compared to a 0.43% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77.69, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Of the 37 analysts tracking the company, 26 recommend a buy rating, eight rate a 'hold' and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a return potential of 1.3%.