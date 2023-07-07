BQPrimeMarketsIndian Oil Shares Gain On 50:50 Joint Venture Plan With Praj Industries
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Oil Shares Gain On 50:50 Joint Venture Plan With Praj Industries

Indian Oil and Praj Industries has agreed to form a 50:50 joint venture for building biofuels production capacities in India.

07 Jul 2023, 10:20 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An oil refinery in the US. (Image from Pixabay)</p></div>
An oil refinery in the US. (Image from Pixabay)

Shares of Indian Oil Corp. gained on Friday after it agreed to form a joint venture with Praj Industries Ltd. for building biofuels production capacities in India.

The oil company has signed a term sheet with Praj Industries to advance plans to strengthen biofuels production capacities in India. Various biofuels covered under this memorandum of understanding include sustainable aviation fuel, ethanol, compressed bio-gas, biodiesel and bio-bitumen among others.

The two companies had already agreed to create a 50:50 joint venture earlier in October 2021.

Shares of the company rose 2.18% to Rs 100.75 apiece, compared to a 0.046% decline in the Nifty 50 as of 9:48 a.m. The stock rose to an intraday high of 2.69%.

The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 5.3 times the 30-day average volume. The stock's relative strength index stands at 80, indicating that it may be overbought.

Out of the 37 analysts tracking the stock, 26 maintain a 'buy', 8 recommend a 'hold', and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The consensus price estimate indicates a 0.3% downside over the next 12 months.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT