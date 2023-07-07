Indian Oil Shares Gain On 50:50 Joint Venture Plan With Praj Industries

Shares of Indian Oil Corp. gained on Friday after it agreed to form a joint venture with Praj Industries Ltd. for building biofuels production capacities in India.

The oil company has signed a term sheet with Praj Industries to advance plans to strengthen biofuels production capacities in India. Various biofuels covered under this memorandum of understanding include sustainable aviation fuel, ethanol, compressed bio-gas, biodiesel and bio-bitumen among others.

The two companies had already agreed to create a 50:50 joint venture earlier in October 2021.