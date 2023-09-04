Indian Oil, HPCL Shares Fall As Rising Crude Prices May Affect Marketing Margin

Since May 22, 2022, leading oil companies have maintained stable petrol and diesel prices in Delhi at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. With a 3.85% dip in Q1 oil prices, they enjoyed supernormal marketing margins in Q1, which helped recover fiscal 2023 loss, resulting in a combined net profit of Rs 30,500 crore.

However, market conditions have now changed. Brent crude oil prices have surged 17.86%, since July 1 and now stand at $88.62 per barrel as of September 4.

Apart from this, with FY24 being a pre-election year, there's added pressure. The potential for government-driven fuel price cuts could heavily impact margins of oil marketing companies as oil prices rise, making it challenging to pass these costs on to consumers.

The trend of unfavorable stock performance among the companies is not an isolated incident. OMCs have observed subpar or negative performance in previous election years, compared to non-election years.